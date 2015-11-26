There have been countless number of arguments that have occurred inside the Bigg Boss house and in most of them, we have witnessed Kishwer acting as the big bully along with her boyfriend Suyyash. Kishwer who is up front, opinionated and loud still stands strong inside the house even on week seven of the game. Here are some of the reasons why we think Kishwer fits the bill of a bigg bully inside the Bigg Boss house.

Opinionated - As seen from the beginning Kishwer Merchantt is highly opinionated. It's just not us who feels that about her, even Salman was seen voicing the same opinion about her. Be it judging an inmate or being involved in a task, Kishwer’s opinions are always on a platter, ready to serve!