Five New Shows in the New year that will keep you hooked to Colors TV

posted by Admin, last updated on December 31st, 2015 at 1:46 pm

Krishnadasi- Coming soon on Colors is the mesmerizing tale of unconditional and undying love of a woman for lord Krishna, who has pronounced herself as Krishnadasi- In the service of Krishna forever! 

mobilthmniel

 

Mission Sapney- Starting January 17th we will have Bollywood superstars, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Vidya Balan spending one day as a common man, struggling to sell their services and making maximum amount of money to support one needy family. The amount earned by them will be multiplied by hundred and given away to the family that needs it the most. Thereby making someone's dream come true. Come join us in Mission Sapney

mobil-Mission-sapne

 

 

Khatron Ke Khiladi- Arjun Kapoor takes along 13 Khatron Ke khiladi to Argentina to face their biggest fear. Check out these exciting pictures for some adrenaline rush! 

mobil thamnel

 

 

India's Got Talent- Every year Colors covers the length and breath of India scouting around talents that brings laurels to the nation. That's not just all, the talent that we have discovered has also gone ahead and astonished the world with their hunar. We are back with a brand new season this year and our silent auditions have already begun! 

 

mobil thamnel

 

Stardust Awards- Do not miss the show on 10th January, 7 m onward as Sansui Colors Stardust Awards will facilitate the young and charging talent from the Hindi Film Industry. This year we have lots in store with some electrifying performances by Ranveer, Alia, Sonam & Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This is the night you can not miss! 

mobil


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with