posted by Admin, last updated on December 31st, 2015 at 1:46 pm

Krishnadasi- Coming soon on Colors is the mesmerizing tale of unconditional and undying love of a woman for lord Krishna, who has pronounced herself as Krishnadasi- In the service of Krishna forever!

Mission Sapney- Starting January 17th we will have Bollywood superstars, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor and Vidya Balan spending one day as a common man, struggling to sell their services and making maximum amount of money to support one needy family. The amount earned by them will be multiplied by hundred and given away to the family that needs it the most. Thereby making someone's dream come true. Come join us in Mission Sapney.

Khatron Ke Khiladi- Arjun Kapoor takes along 13 Khatron Ke khiladi to Argentina to face their biggest fear. Check out these exciting pictures for some adrenaline rush!

India's Got Talent- Every year Colors covers the length and breath of India scouting around talents that brings laurels to the nation. That's not just all, the talent that we have discovered has also gone ahead and astonished the world with their hunar. We are back with a brand new season this year and our silent auditions have already begun!

Stardust Awards- Do not miss the show on 10th January, 7 m onward as Sansui Colors Stardust Awards will facilitate the young and charging talent from the Hindi Film Industry. This year we have lots in store with some electrifying performances by Ranveer, Alia, Sonam & Arjun Kapoor and Varun Dhawan. This is the night you can not miss!