posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on November 4th, 2015 at 6:42 pm

He was quite unabashed about is dislikes for Aman. According to him, Aman is a silent player, who is putting his best foot forward. He also mentioned Aman to be very unhygienic .

He loved bonding with Yuvika because of her innocence and mostly importantly he survived in the house because of the outstanding food she made. He thinks if Yuvika wins, it will be for the first time that an innocent player would win this show.

He was always backing Mandana because he has a soft corner for her. He is sure Mandana is too genuine considering she has been away from her family for ten years.

He wants either Prince or Suyyash to win because they are entertaining.

Vikas revealed that Rimi was actually deluded about the rules of Bigg Boss house. Someone told her that food will come from canteen and she could go out of house in evening whereas the situation were different which made her almost depressed. She is not faking it. She is genuinely depressed.