Five housemates including captain Bandgi to be declared safe from nominations tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 20th, 2017 at 12:04 pm

It’s a Monday! Time for yet another round of nominations tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

 

 

The nominations happening tonight will be called – Appy Fizz Feel The Fizz nominations. As per the rules of this nomination process, four chosen housemates would be living in the safe zone in the garden area. They will be able to avail the amenities and luxuries of the safe zone. However, there would be a sound of Appy Fizz tune six times during the day. Due to which, after every tune one of the four housemates in the safe zone will have to be out (post mutual decision with the other three in the safe zone) and get replaced by another housemate who the person going out feels would be right.

 

11

 

 

                                       

By the end of 6 rounds, four housemates would be declared safe along with Bigg Boss house captain Bandgi.

 

 

In the letter Bigg Boss mentions that Hina, Arshi, Vikas and Hiten will be the first four to enter the safe zone.

 

9

 

 

It really gets interesting as the four discuss who should go out first. Looks like Hina is being targeted.

 

 

Watch the full episode tonight to know what happens next!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with