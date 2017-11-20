posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 20th, 2017 at 12:04 pm

It’s a Monday! Time for yet another round of nominations tonight on Bigg Boss 11.

The nominations happening tonight will be called – Appy Fizz Feel The Fizz nominations. As per the rules of this nomination process, four chosen housemates would be living in the safe zone in the garden area. They will be able to avail the amenities and luxuries of the safe zone. However, there would be a sound of Appy Fizz tune six times during the day. Due to which, after every tune one of the four housemates in the safe zone will have to be out (post mutual decision with the other three in the safe zone) and get replaced by another housemate who the person going out feels would be right.

By the end of 6 rounds, four housemates would be declared safe along with Bigg Boss house captain Bandgi.

In the letter Bigg Boss mentions that Hina, Arshi, Vikas and Hiten will be the first four to enter the safe zone.

It really gets interesting as the four discuss who should go out first. Looks like Hina is being targeted.

Watch the full episode tonight to know what happens next!