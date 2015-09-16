posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on September 16th, 2015 at 4:53 pm

Big Boss Double Trouble Promos are out now and we just cat get over it. Amidst much drama, Big Boss house has been the topic in cafes, offices and households for the hot contestants that dwell in the house.

Past seasons have seen some real hotties particapting in the show like Sunny Leone, Poonam Pandey, Ameesha Patel, and Evelyn Sharma. Let’s have a look at the top 5 hot men of Big Boss. Obviously Salman Khan is the hottest host Big Boss ever had! Not adding him to the list because we know he is the king of our hearts!

Gautam Gulati- Topping our list, winner of the last Big Boss Season, Gautam Gulati has made million women drool over him. His 6 pack abs have made us go ‘’aah’’ He hit the entire nation by storm with his hot looks and stunning attitude.

Upen Patel - Model turned actor, Upen Patel has made many women jealous. This 36 China Town actor broke hearts by finding his love on the show. Spilling magic beans with his eternally cute cleft chin and sexy body, Upen has been our favorite contestant on Big Boss.

Ashmit Patel – Second Patel on our list, this hottie was always surrounded by controversies. This bearded macho looking man deserved all the attention for his good looks and style. Quite a Casanova, Ashmit Patel has the hotness factor in him!

Vishal Karwal- This TV darling, has it all that increases his fan following. Dimpled smile, Vishal is the boy next door and the eye candy of many!

Kushal Tandon- The handsome hunk of television, Kushal Tandon is obviously the most followed TV Actor on social media. Perfectly carved face, sculpted body and the rock star image, Kushal is undoubtedly India’s hottest TV actor.

Oh Women! Are you drooling already?