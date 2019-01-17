posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 17th, 2019 at 5:29 pm

With an array of shows on Colors, it’s certainly a treat to watch your favourite on-screen jodis, right? Be it their sizzling chemistry, their unmatched understanding or just the seamless comfort they share with each other. Each show has a charm of their own and with ongoing plots, these jodis have always inspired us! Scroll away to know who we’re talking about!

Deep and Aarohi – Ever so passionate and sizzling, this duo is definitely unmissable!

Raghu and Dhanak – Newest on the block, Raghu and Dhanak are a clear case of opposites attract. We can't wait to see how their love story unfolds.





Bela and Mahir – With their love and chemistry on point always, this is one power couple. Don’t you agree with us?

Roop and Ishika – With comforting silences and understanding, Roop and Ishika are pure goals and we're never getting enough of them.

Jai and Aadhya – Cute and ever so relatable, Jai and Aadhya literally have a little bit of us in them. We could count a few similar traits. What about you?