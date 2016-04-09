posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on April 9th, 2016 at 11:47 am

Summers are here and it's time to protect your eyes from the glare of the sun. And what better way to protect your eyes from the harmful rays of the sun then to wear sunglasses that not only protect but also are a great fashion statement.

Suyyash Rai who is known for his large collection of eye wear is a great inspiration for all who are looking forward to turn heads and become the centre of envy this summer. Here are five cool eye gear from Suyyash's closet that can help you beat the heat.

Square Shades: Check out these unique square shaped sunglasses.

Aviator shaped reflectors: A must have in all wardbrobes as they never go out of fashion.

Cricket Sunglasses: For someone who has played national level cricket tournaments, these sun glasses are a great way to stay close to your passion.

Round reflectors: What an awesome pair of glasses. Looks like a cross between John Lennon meets Harry Potter!

Wayferers: Looks like reflector lens are really a hit with Suyyash and Kishwer. He simply can't get enough of them.