posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 6th, 2018 at 5:38 pm

Silsila – Badallte Rishon Ka has paved its way into the hearts of their viewers, one at a time. From its premiere episode until now, the show has made sure that we relate to these characters at some point. If you’re a regular follower of this show, you’ll know that the friendship and love between Kunal and Mauli is pure magic. They understand and complement each other SO well, right? From what we’ve seen till now, here are five times when this duo always made us want to have a love story just like theirs!

#1 Because a little PDA never anyone hurts, right?

#2 These two prove that your partner’s accomplishment is your accomplishment!

#3 Be it any situation, they become each other's punching bag when needed, and also pour their heart out to each other whenever and wherever!

#4 Date night tonight? Well, yes! Take a cue from Kunal and Mauli!





#5 For any little victory, they’ve got each other as a cheerleader for life!