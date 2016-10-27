First immunity task on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 12:54 pm

The first immunity task on Bigg Boss 10 takes place between Lokesh and Navin. Both have to make a line of Dominoes blocks at a spot of their choice in Bigg Boss house. The blocks should be placed upright and at the end of the task, contestant with maximum blocks standing will win. The competition on Bigg Boss 10 is so tough that contestants have started going to any extent to win. Navin kicks the blocks in Lokesh’s line and makes them fall. Lokesh also loses her head and does the same. The argument gets heated as both blame each other. Click here to watch video!

 

To what extent will both go to win the immunity? Tune in to Bigg Boss tonight at 10.30PM!


