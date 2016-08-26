Fire on JDJ9 stage

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 26th, 2016 at 2:20 pm

JDJ9 stage is going to be on raging fire tomorrow. Hotness and Cuteness will come together for a spell-binding face-off. Yes, JDJ9 peeps, get ready to scream your lungs out to cheer for Salman and Shantanu.

These two men are going to woo the audiences and judges and you of course, with their out of the world act. There is going to be some Dhoom-Dhadaka on JDJ9 tomorrow night.

Get some sneak peek into the action right here

1
2

Don’t you even think of missing out on JDJ9, tomorrow night at 10PM. 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with