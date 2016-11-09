Find out why Manu got emotional on Bigg Boss

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 9th, 2016 at 4:35 pm

Monday walked in with a nomination task that proved to be a shocker for many. All friendships within the house were put to test through this task. 

 

PIC 58

 

PIC 62

 

Manu and Mona, who have grown really fond of each other, had to stand the pressure of this test too. 
When Mona got nominated, she had to convince Manu to destroy the stuffed toy he got on Diwali from home. Though Manu did the task to save Mona, he was shattered. 

 

PIC 10

 

PIC 09

 

PIC 12

 

Looks like today has smiles in store for him. A gift arrives that leaves him teary eyed. See what happens... Tonight, tune into Bigg Boss at 10.30pm for your entertainment ka daily dose.


﻿

