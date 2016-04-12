Find out how Eisha Singh keeps cool during the summers!

Being a little well prepared beforehand is a great way to beat the summer heat. Keeping oneself hydrated and staying away from the direct glare of the sun aren’t the only ways to staying safe during the summer months. There are many other things that should be kept in mind before stepping out but that shouldn’t keep one from enjoying the benefits that this season brings along.

Ladies who love to carry their world in their bags would definitely know what we are talking about. For one can practically find anything and everything inside their tiny bags (for some that tiny bag might not be that tiny…!!!) Here’s a look at the five summer essentials that Eisha Singh, the lead actor from the show Ishq Ka Rang Safed carries in her bag.

Shades: Carrying shades during the summers is an essential must as it protects the eyes from the direct glare of the sun.

12687989_1656988824565980_2335045943892942358_n
Sunscreen: To avoid tanning and skin burn, one should always apply sunscreen before stepping out. Always check the SPF level before purchasing any sunscreen.

Wet Tissues: Carrying wet tissues in this sweltering heat is a great way to stay fresh. With constant perspiration, wet tissues always come in handy.

12798991_1666126650318864_1255658641245606815_n

Lip product with SPF5: Not only does your skin needs protection but also your lips. Take care to buy any lip product with an SPF level.

Water bottle: Carrying water is a must to keep oneself hydrated in the summer months.

Apart from carrying the summer essentials that helps Eisha get through the long summer months, here's a look at e a few things that Eisha does to beat the summer heat.

Ice cream: Eisha loves eating ice cream during the summers as it helps her keep cool. Apart from ice cream, she drinks a lot of water throughout the day to keep herself hydrated.

12407674_dn

Favorite pastime: When she is not busy with her shoots, Eisha either likes to read a lot of books or fools around with her co-actors or at times even takes a short nap. Hmmm...We have seen quite a few pictures from the sets and we know how much everyone likes to enjoy in between the shoots.

IMG_1703

Favorite Destination: Eisha’s favorite place in Mumbai is Lonavala. Well! We hope that she gets a little time out from her busy schedule to escape to the picturesque Lonavala.

12821349_1665394547058741_6847729925230910557_n

Favorite Superhero: Spiderman is her favorite superhero, and if she were him she would go anywhere anytime with the help of her spidey powers.To learn more about Eisha Singh, stay tuned to this space.

