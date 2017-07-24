Finally, Veer & Sanchi fall for each other on 'Savitri Devi College & Hospital'!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 24th, 2017 at 5:42 pm

The story of Savitri Devi College & Hospital will get all the more engrossing this week. At one place where Vaidehi would make Gayatri realize that Dr. Malhotra is having an extra marital affair with Neeta, Jaya will catch Khushboo red handed! Jaya’s family will also be seen going through immense crisis as Khushboo is splurging money like anything.

 

DSC_9381

 

Dr. Manchanda who is a fast friend of Dr.Malhotra is also Sanchi’s medical college professor will visit Savitri Devi hospital. He would mention that his student, Sanchi is pursuing her internship from Savitri Devi College & Hospital. Dr. Manchanda would be shown the photographs of all the interns from the college to identify real Sanchi Mishra. Will Sanchi get caught after this?

 

DSC_7714

 

And there would be scenes where Veer and Sanchi would be seen having feelings for each other. Well, isn’t this something we all expected to happen after all the little fights and arguments they had, yet the chemistry between them that anticipated some spark?

 

DSC_9900

 

This is something we must definitely not miss on!

 

Tune into Savitri Devi College & Hospital.

 

Mon-Fri at 6 PM!


