posted by Admin, last updated on October 30th, 2015 at 1:47 am

The rush of adrenalin, the daunting tasks, the chills and the thrills, the creepy crawlies, the high impact stunts; it’s all gearing up to make an action-packed comeback as Tiago from Tata Motors powered by Red Chief Shoes presents Khatron Ke Khiladi preps for an all-new season on COLORS. And joining this action fiesta as host, this edition, will be Bollywood’s newest rising star who has created waves through his spirited action-hero persona, Arjun Kapoor. As 14 unsuspecting contestants prepare for their exciting expedition, Arjun Kapoor is all set to stir up the fear quotient with the show’s brand-new theme ‘Kabhi Peeda, Kabhi Keeda’. Resilience and courage will take centre stage as phobias will be shown the door and inner strength will reign supreme. Along with some never-seen-before stunts, Arjun Kapoor will bring in his quintessential sense of humor and happy-go-lucky attitude to this edition of Fear Factor India. The team is all set to shoot the new season in the picturesque location of Buenos Aires, Argentina this November over a month long schedule.

This year’s 14 charming contestants who will face their fears headlong are Tanishaa Mukherji, Sidharth Shukla, Vivan Bathena and Sana Saeed, real-life television couple Jay Bhanushali and MahhiVij, model Parvathy Omanakuttan, Indian hockey player Yuvraj Walmiki, telly actors Aishwarya Sakhuja, Tina Dutta and Himanshoo Malhotra, and dancing stalwarts Faisal Khan, Mukti Mohan and Raghav Juyal.

Commenting on Arjun Kapoor’s association with the newest edition of KhatronKeKhiladi, Raj Nayak, CEO – COLORS said, “If television is about mass appeal, Khatron Ke Khiladi is its ambassador, as it brings together the perfect blend of fun, action and entertainment delivered through an eclectic, and often mind-boggling combination of stunt and visuals. And, the one actor who stands in absolute tandem with all these aspects is Arjun Kapoor. His versatility – be it through explosive action or a distinct sense of humour – coupled with his widespread appeal among audiences across age-groups make him the ideal choice for KhatronKeKhiladi. As we kick off an all-new season, we welcome Arjun Kapoor into the COLORS family and look forward to raising the levels of entertainment manifold. We would also like to welcome Tata Motors who have extended their support to KhatronKeKhiladi – KabhiKeeda, KabhiPeeda as the show’s Presenting Sponsors.”

According to MsDelnaAvari, Head – Marketing Communications & Service, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, “It’s been an exciting year for Tata Motors with new products, new marketing interventions which have helped us connect with our audience effectively. We have embarked on a brand transformation journey and have associated with some exciting properties with COLORS. We have now partnered with them for yet another youthful, high-energy and an engaging property - KhatronKeKhiladi as Presenting Sponsors, to reach-out to a different set of audience. The concept of the show is to push oneself to overcome new challenges, which resonates with our values as well. We have been producing and associating with very compelling campaigns which are simple yet powerful and will continue to do so.”

Adding further, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS said, “One needs to be mentally tough and willing to challenge one’s grit to participate in a show like KhatronKeKhiladi. Our 14 daring contestants are looking stellar and are raring to go. And making his television debut, Arjun Kapoor will be the cool and mischievous Gen X host who will not only take digs at contestants, but also be their source of moral support. As their perseverance of the contestants comes to test, a self-assured and assertive Arjun Kapoor will lighten the mood while combining elements of fun and fear to create unparalleled entertainment for both contestants and viewers.”

Speaking about his television debut, Arjun Kapoor said, “I love action in all its forms. Be it daredevil stunts or intense action sequences in my films. The thrill and adrenalin rush which accompanies a well-planned stunt is an experience which cannot be put into words. With Khatron KeKhiladi, I’m not only going to be performing stunts, but will also be involved in designing them and watching them come alive. And with the peeda and keeda concept, I’m definitely looking forward to having some mad fun with the contestants in Argentina.”

Commenting on the all-new season, Deepak Dhar, Managing Director, Endemol Shine India said, “This season KhatronKeKhiladi – KabhiKeeda, KabhiPeeda will be agruelling challenge for the contestants! They will have to deal with our many innovations in stunt design, with additional keedas (trouble and insects) and peedas (the pain) to overcome their many apprehensions and fears. With Arjun Kapoor hurling the challenges to the band of daredevils, this year, the fun, action and entertainment quotient will explode! We cannot wait for the contestants to reach Argentina and experience the thrill first-hand”