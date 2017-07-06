posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 6th, 2017 at 1:37 pm

A real woman is the one who can demonstrate respect, knows her personal responsibility can embrace her strengths and knows her weaknesses. One who knows how to treat others, values oneself and also the others in her environment.

Especially Indian parents invest a lot of effort, time and resources in order to develop their daughters as wonderful women. Eventually those academic, artistic talents and cultural values in their daughters lead them in becoming women of honor and class.

Miss India Pageant is such a platform that gives many such Indian women a chance to create history. It gives an opportunity to such women to depict how they have been nurtured and why do they deserve to win the crown.

For the first time this year the contestants competing for the crown would be from each state of the country! This gives a fair chance and pride to each state of the country to show their glory on a national platform.

Take a look at these beauties -

Tune into Fbb Femina Miss India 2017 on 9th July at 1 PM & 5 PM!