posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 7th, 2017 at 3:35 pm

A mentor is the one who guides to do things right in different spheres of life. A person who takes long-range view on other’s growth and development. Training under the mentor’s guidance helps one gain mastery over different skills one is being trained for.

Mentor being more knowledgeable also gives thorough encouragement to the ones who have less knowledge in the field.

Mentoring is an informal transmission of knowledge and psychosocial support perceived by the recipients.

Same is required for the young beauties who choose to be the winners in a beauty pageant and represent their country on an international level.

It’s essential that the right mentor is chosen for training these young girls who aspire to make big names and aim high.

Just like every year, Fbb Femina Miss India 2017 will also have four mentors for the four zones of the country.

Let’s get to know them –

Dipannita Sharma –Known to be a super model and actress, Dipannita Sharma is the mentor of the ‘East zone’ of India. She came into limelight after becoming one of the top five contestants in ‘Miss India’ pageant in the year 1998. She was adjudged as ‘Miss Photogenic’ in the same contest. She has endorsed for several skin care brands. She has also played significant roles in hindi films and Indian television.

Neha Dhupia – Neha will be mentoring the contestants from the ‘North zone.’ She was crowned as ‘Miss India’ in the year 2002. The beauty queen has worked in number of Hindi, Malayalam and Telugu films. Neha is once again the mentor for the ‘North zone.’

Waluscha De Sousa – Waluscha is an Indian model and a film actress. She made a debut as an actor in Shah Rukh Khan’s movie ‘Fan.’ Waluscha has modeled for leading designers in the country; she also took part in ‘Miss India’ pageant in the past and secured a title of ‘Miss Body Beautiful’ for herself. Waluscha is the mentor for the ‘West zone.’

Parvathy Omanakuttan – Parvathy was crowned ‘Miss India’ in the year 2008. She also became the first runner-up at Miss world 2008. She was awarded with the the titles of Miss World Asia & Oceania at the Miss World 2008 competition. Parvathy is also an actress and a model by profession. She is mentoring the ‘South zone.’

Watch ‘Fbb Femina Miss India 2017’ to know which zone wins the crown!

Tune in on 9th July at 1 PM & 5 PM!