posted by Shambhavi, last updated on September 28th, 2017 at 4:44 pm

With the final lap remaining, Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 has almost come to an end. Indeed an unforgettable experience for all the contestants of the season.

With nostalgia creeping in, our finalists shared some special moments from their journeys in Spain.

Khiladis shared their most memorable moment and their best/favorite stunt they performed.

Here’s what they said –

Hina Khan – For Hina her favorite stunt was the one recently performed at the finale. As per her, that was the best! Hmmm…we really look forward to seeing that! She also said that the most memorable moment was when Rocky (her friend) came to visit her on sets during the family week, this indeed was a surprise and a touching moment for her.

Nia Sharma – ‘The frisby truck’ stunt was Nia’s favorite, as she remembers she was the only one who completed it. That really boosted her self-confidence. Talking about the memorable moment, Nia said was; winning ‘Ticket to finale’ and becoming the first finalist of the season!

Ravi Dubey – For Ravi ‘Rooster’ stunt that he performed is his favorite, he says he found a new level of endurance within him. He said “I m aware that there can only be one winner but by creating a record of 45 minutes in that stunt I could create a benchmark in the show. That stunt introduced me to a new more determined version of myself.”

About his memorable moment Ravi said “Most memorable moment was when Sargun came to support me in Spain, she came and recharged me refreshed my determination. She gave me a new victorious perspective to the show.”

Shantanu Maheshawari – Mentioning about his favorite stunt Shantanu said “The finale stunt was the best one for me! It had various elements, all well put together from different stunts throughout Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 in this last one. I absolutely enjoyed performing it! It was also the longest stunt!”

And the memorable time was, he said “It was getting to perform a stunt with my brother, who came all the way on the sets, we have been watching Khatron Ke Khiladi show together as kids.”

Truly heartwarming!

Stay tuned for the grand finale this Saturday at 9 PM!