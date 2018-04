posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on October 4th, 2016 at 11:14 pm

Farah Khan, who will be seen on JDJ9 from this week onwards on the judges’ panel is here to rock and how! This fun-tastic lady is setting some amazing fashion trends on JDJ9.

Here’s a quick look into Mademoiselle’s trendy avatar.

#jhalakdikhlajaa9 1st day 4 me! @karanjohar @jacquelinef143 @manishpaul @ganeshhhegde .. Wild cards n all A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Aug 31, 2016 at 9:32am PDT

Thank u @stylebyami n @amohbyjade.. Trying outfits I wld hav never worn b4 on #jhalakdikhlajaa9 A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Sep 7, 2016 at 4:46am PDT

Insta mania today!! Living my Diwali styling by @stylebyami n @manishmalhotra05 n #Anmol jewelry A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Sep 14, 2016 at 3:56am PDT

Wearing #Pinakin today for Jhalak.. Styling by @stylebyami A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Sep 21, 2016 at 12:27am PDT

Loving my outfit by @Rohitgandhirahulkhanna and @stylebyami on #jhalak sets today A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Sep 22, 2016 at 2:19am PDT

Another round of #jhalakdikhlajaa9 Thank u @nachiketbarve n @stylebyami n @anmoljewellers for completely revamping my look!! A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Sep 28, 2016 at 12:14am PDT

Episode 2!! Outfit by #Ranagill n @stylebyami A photo posted by @farahkhankunder on Sep 28, 2016 at 7:16am PDT

Tune into JDJ9 at 10PM and unlock some mad-fun!