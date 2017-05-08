Facts about Swarda Thigale, aka Dr. Sanchi Mishra from Savitri Devi College & Hospital

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on May 8th, 2017 at 6:20 pm

Savitri Devi College & Hospital is getting launched on 15th of May. The show is coming up with a very refreshing concept, wherein the story revolves around the doctors. The show focuses equally on the various characters having unique mission individually.

 

Let us know about Swarda Thigale, who plays an ambitious doctor named Dr. Sanchi Mishra.

 

 

Swarda Thigale is well known in Marathi television & film industries.

 

She is originally from Pune and has been extremely good in academics.

 

Since her childhood she has been learning dance forms like ‘Kathak’ and even the western dance form, ‘Salsa’.

 

She made her debut in a Marathi serial.

 

 

Swarda is extremely fond of sports and hits the gym regularly.

 


﻿

