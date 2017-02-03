Facts About 'Diljit Dosanjh' You Must Know

February 3rd, 2017

Diljit Dosanjh is a well-known Punjabi singer cum actor. He is especially loved by the young audience for his charm and simplicity blended with good looks. Diljit hails from Punjab, is extremely grounded and has not let the stardom affect him.  He is firmly rooted with his culture and never shies away from thanking his origins for whatever he is today.

Here are some more facts –

1.Diljit chooses to stay the way he has always been, even after so much of success; and that makes the singer more lovable.

1

2.The Punjabi movie, ‘Jatt and Juliet’ gave him a lot of fame, and there came the turning point in his career

5

3.Diljit is equally involved in philanthropy activities

3

4.He is quite witty and has a great sense of humour

6

5.Diljit has been quite an entertainer ever since he was in school, he has won three Brit Asia awards

Thumbnail

6.His Bollywood debut movie was ‘Udta Punjab’

4


﻿

