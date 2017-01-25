posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 25th, 2017 at 4:52 pm

‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ world television premiere happens tomorrow, 26th Jan, 12 noon onwards. The movie has been made with a lot of efforts and thoughts. Director, Karan Johar has tried giving everything to this movie, and has brought out the best in every actor who is involved with the film.

There are some quite interesting facts to be known. Read below

Some parts of ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ were shot in Paris, Karan Johar never shot in Paris before for any movie.

Unlike other movies of Karan Johar, Kajol didn’t do a cameo in this movie

The original choices of the movie always were - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Anushka Sharma and Ranbir

Kapoor. All three agreed to do the movie in one go.

The movie took two years to get completed, from the year 2014 till 2016

The story of the movie was written by Karan Johar within 30 days

For the first time a heroine was older than the hero in Karan’s film

Shah Rukh Khan wasn’t the main lead but did a cameo

‘A Troubled Heart’ was the working title of the film says Karan Johar. After a lot of thoughts they came up with ‘Ae Dil Hai Mushkil’ as a title which he says captures the emotions beautifully.

Do watch the movie tomorrow, 12 noon onwards.