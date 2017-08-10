posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 10th, 2017 at 12:46 pm

Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 is extremely liked because it comes up with something new every weekend, something that isn’t thought of by someone before, making the viewers all the more inquisitive about just everything that’s going to happen next on the show.

This weekend the show is bringing in more anticipation as the girls and boys would come face to face challenging each other in different types of stunts.

The stunts this weekend will give you jitters too! One of the creepiest one being that with the leeches, a creature that sucks on blood for its survival and its contact with humans for more than 20 seconds can be extremely fatal. You must watch how Ravi Dubey and the other khiladis perform on this.

The other khatras lined-up this weekend include the ones having Sharks, Eels and electric currents to name a few, testing the fear of the contestants.

Both men and women are real fighters this season, but do you have any guesses who will ultimately be able to survive in the end?

This fight between the boys and girls will be totally worth watching! Apart from that you must certainly look forward to Ravi Dubey mimicking one of the veteran actors.

Be ready as there are many things coming up this weekend.

Tune in Sat-Sun at 9 PM!