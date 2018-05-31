posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 31st, 2018 at 12:27 pm

~The show will premiere on 4th June and air every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. on COLORS ~

Mumbai, 30th May 2018: Emotions strengthen in the moment and can change at any time. While we live in an era of ease of access and convenience, relationships today are more complicated than ever before. Highlighting such complexities of modern day relationships, COLORS is all set to strengthen its position in the fiction show category with the launch of Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka, a show that explores the relationship of two modern-day couples. Produced by 'Sphere Origin' the show has a stellar cast which includes Shakti Arora essaying the role of Dr. Kunal Malhotra, Aditi Sharma as Mauli Malhotra, Drashti Dhami as Nandini Rajdeep Thakur and Abhinav Shukla as Rajdeep Thakur. The show premieres on 4th June and will air every Monday to Friday at 10 p.m. only on COLORS.

This show will explore how relationships are incredibly fragile, having to accommodate the often-conflicting desires of two rather than one. The show will revolve around the lives of Kunal and Mauli, Nandini and Rajdeep and how different situations and circumstances bring various twists in their lives.

Talking about this development, Manisha Sharma – Programming Head, COLORS said, “With Silsila we are exploring an evolved and modern love story. The twist and turns every relationship goes through often complicates situations making the person break boundaries. This complicated yet interesting space will keep everyone intrigued and engaged with viewers contemplating the difference between what feels right and what seems wrong”.

Producer, Sunjoy Waddhwa, Sphere Origins added saying, “We are pleased to launch SILSILA on COLORS, a channel that is known to promote path-breaking content. We, as a team bring to you a refreshing story that is also modern-day reality. SILSILA will highlight millennial relationships and the various challenges faced by couples, today. We are sure that it will be a show that the audience will relate too and also be hooked onto.”

Speaking about being a part of the show, Drashti Dhami who plays Nandini states, “I play the character Nandini Rajdeep Thakur who is a very docile girl. She goes through tough times but wants her relationship to work out and makes all efforts to ensure it does. The show brings a lot of challenges in terms of the portrayal of my character and that’s what I’m most excited about.”

“The unique concept has got me hooked. SILSILA has strong content and amazing direction. The show is based on a concept that is prevalent today but one which is not address openly. We are all extremely excited to bring such an intense story to our viewers, says Shakti Arora who plays Kunal.”

An excited Aditi Sharma (Mauli) exclaims, “I’m going to portray a strong headed, practical girl who believes in working hard towards set goals. She is the pillar of strength for her husband, Kunal and is the more practical one in the relationship. The show is sure to have a deep connect with the audience and I’m very pleased to be a part of this dynamic story.”

Speaking about his character Abhinav Shukla who plays Rajdeep says, “With SILSILA, I'm back on COLORS, a channel with which I have a long association. I play the role of Rajdeep Thakur, a small-town boy from Lucknow who is an absolute control freak. Our audience are sure to find the show very promising and I hope that my fans continue to support me as I gear up for a very different role than any of my previous ones."

Several circumstances can contribute as driving forces towards one’s emotions. Every relationship is different and there are no definitive signs that clearly articulate whether or not someone is being unfaithful. Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka will seed this thought as a conversation starter within society. The drama will also feature Neena Cheema as Didda, Priya Shinde as Prerna, Raj Singh as Jai, Prachi Thakkar as Sweety and Avdeep Sidhu as Nilesh in the line-up of actors.

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka will premiere on 4th June 2018, at 10pm, every Monday to Friday, only on COLORS!

