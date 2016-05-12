posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on June 1st, 2017 at 3:14 pm
We all have our fun and crazy side, don’t we? That part of us which we hold sacred because honestly, what is life if you don’t lighten up, laugh, smile then laugh some more? Your favourite stars work hard to entertain you but even they need some downtime to have fun and it’s amazing to see that side of their life because it helps us connect with them on a more personal level.
We get emotionally attached to the characters that our favourite stars portray and as a result, we also sort of form an emotional bond with the actors themselves who are real people just like us. So it’s a treat to watch them let their hair down and have fun when they’re not filming. We follow them on social media websites in hopes of getting a glimpse of those very moments and that is exactly what you will find here. We found some of the most adorable, fun and silly moments with your favourite stars in it while going through their Instagram page.
Here is a look at some of them having the time of their life –
Jasmin Bhasin
Rubina Dilaik
Mouni Roy
Ankitta Sharma
Hiba Nawab
Helly Shah
Kratika Sengar
Manish Goplani
Adaa Khan
Karanvir Bohra
Samridh Bawa
Aren’t they amazing? If that didn’t make you fall in love with them all over again, we don’t know what will!
