posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on June 1st, 2017 at 3:14 pm

We all have our fun and crazy side, don’t we? That part of us which we hold sacred because honestly, what is life if you don’t lighten up, laugh, smile then laugh some more? Your favourite stars work hard to entertain you but even they need some downtime to have fun and it’s amazing to see that side of their life because it helps us connect with them on a more personal level.

We get emotionally attached to the characters that our favourite stars portray and as a result, we also sort of form an emotional bond with the actors themselves who are real people just like us. So it’s a treat to watch them let their hair down and have fun when they’re not filming. We follow them on social media websites in hopes of getting a glimpse of those very moments and that is exactly what you will find here. We found some of the most adorable, fun and silly moments with your favourite stars in it while going through their Instagram page.

Here is a look at some of them having the time of their life –

Jasmin Bhasin

Such sunsets by the beach with Mia 🐶🌅❤#mialove #eveningsky A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on Feb 7, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Crooning to my favourite track on my way to work!😉💃🏻#musiclover #bollywoodfans #hindimusic #okjaanu #waytowork #metime A post shared by Jasmin Bhasin (@jasminbhasin2806) on Jan 6, 2017 at 4:12am PST

Rubina Dilaik

Sing as if no one is listening to you A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on May 16, 2017 at 1:49am PDT

Meet Firework! My new ride my new Passion 🏇🏻 A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:53am PDT

Mouni Roy

Sorry KV @karanvirbohra 😋😎😬💃🏻😬 Thank youuu @bombaysunshine coz both of em are mine ❤️! And on that note taa good night 🙋🏻 xx #MyMiko #MyNonu A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on May 22, 2017 at 11:13am PDT

Jump. Joy. A post shared by mon (@imouniroy) on Sep 9, 2016 at 2:28am PDT

Ankitta Sharma

#BhangraLover ❤️ A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on Apr 9, 2017 at 7:46am PDT

#TrueStory 😑 A post shared by Ankitta Sharma (@iamankittasharma) on May 28, 2017 at 9:44am PDT

Hiba Nawab

Devil or angel😈😇 A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Mar 9, 2017 at 5:20am PST

Snow world ❤️❤️❤️❤️ A post shared by Hiba Nawab (@hibanawab) on Feb 26, 2017 at 6:23am PST

Helly Shah

“Things end. People change. And you know what? Life goes on.” So Swing and Smile ❤️☺ A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Mar 31, 2017 at 5:27am PDT

😬💃🏻❤ A post shared by Helly Shah (@hellyshahofficial) on Apr 21, 2017 at 5:23am PDT

Kratika Sengar

Concept visualized by @lalitbisht shot by @lalitbisht competition with @lalitbisht and I won..... Yippee!! #gameofladders 🤣🤣 A post shared by Kratika Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Apr 10, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

#Repost @nikitindheer with @repostapp ・・・ My two cuties in action.. @kratikalove & Donut.. #smallpleasures A post shared by Kratika Dheer (@itsmekratika) on Jul 23, 2016 at 9:15am PDT

Manish Goplani

#outdoor #shoot #fun #bachpanaa... 🙈 #loveyuall #tc A post shared by Manish Goplani (@manish_goplani) on Nov 28, 2016 at 2:26am PST

Good evening everyone.. 😇🤓 #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor #dialogue #ishq #dubmash #timepass 🙇🏻 A post shared by Manish Goplani (@manish_goplani) on Mar 1, 2017 at 5:46am PST

Adaa Khan

Dis is wat she does to me when she packs up🙈🙈🙈 💋💋 @imouniroy u know u r crazyyyyyyyy rite 😈💕 #loveu A post shared by adaa (@adaakhann) on May 20, 2017 at 2:57am PDT

Karanvir Bohra

U can't buy happiness, but you can buy an instrument, and thats kind of the same thing. Learning my fav instrument #saxophone Then you my teacher @manasadhiya for having the patience to teach me. # A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Dec 13, 2016 at 8:32am PST

Sudhaji is the cutest...one can't get bored when she is around #allrounder @sudhaachandran @adaakhann A post shared by करणवीर बोहरा (@karanvirbohra) on Dec 5, 2016 at 3:19am PST

Samridh Bawa

#fail #snapchat 🐶..ye ho kyn nai raha?? 🤔 A post shared by Samridh Bawa (@samridhbawa) on May 11, 2016 at 9:54pm PDT

Aren’t they amazing? If that didn’t make you fall in love with them all over again, we don’t know what will!