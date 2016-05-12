Explore The Fun Side Of Your Favourite Stars!

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on June 1st, 2017 at 3:14 pm

We all have our fun and crazy side, don’t we? That part of us which we hold sacred because honestly, what is life if you don’t lighten up, laugh, smile then laugh some more? Your favourite stars work hard to entertain you but even they need some downtime to have fun and it’s amazing to see that side of their life because it helps us connect with them on a more personal level.

 

We get emotionally attached to the characters that our favourite stars portray and as a result, we also sort of form an emotional bond with the actors themselves who are real people just like us. So it’s a treat to watch them let their hair down and have fun when they’re not filming. We follow them on social media websites in hopes of getting a glimpse of those very moments and that is exactly what you will find here. We found some of the most adorable, fun and silly moments with your favourite stars in it while going through their Instagram page.

 

Here is a look at some of them having the time of their life –

 

 

Jasmin Bhasin

 

Such sunsets by the beach with Mia 🐶🌅❤#mialove #eveningsky

Crooning to my favourite track on my way to work!😉💃🏻#musiclover #bollywoodfans #hindimusic #okjaanu #waytowork #metime

Rubina Dilaik

 

Sing as if no one is listening to you

Meet Firework! My new ride my new Passion 🏇🏻

Mouni Roy

 

 

Jump. Joy.

Ankitta Sharma

 

#BhangraLover ❤️

#TrueStory 😑

Hiba Nawab

 

Devil or angel😈😇

Snow world ❤️❤️❤️❤️

Helly Shah

 

“Things end. People change. And you know what? Life goes on.” So Swing and Smile ❤️☺

😬💃🏻❤

Kratika Sengar

 

 

#Repost @nikitindheer with @repostapp ・・・ My two cuties in action.. @kratikalove & Donut.. #smallpleasures

Manish Goplani

 

#outdoor #shoot #fun #bachpanaa... 🙈 #loveyuall #tc

Good evening everyone.. 😇🤓 #aedilhaimushkil #ranbirkapoor #dialogue #ishq #dubmash #timepass 🙇🏻

Adaa Khan

 

 

 

 

Karanvir Bohra

 

Whatever the question.....the answer is still LOVE ❤️ We always think, why isn't our life the way it supposed to be? Or why is it that he/ she have more /better than what I have? Or why am I so stressed? Everyone else's life always looks better from far. Doesn't it? Don't change the way you are, just tell your God (Whichever God or power you believe) that "This problem isn't mine, it's yours, you take care of it." Trust me, it will be taken care off.... Failure will Disappoint you, heartbreaks will take you in your shell.... But if failure and heartbreaks are a part of your life so is success and love.... So the time in between, mediate and spread the energy. Phew! Too much of Gyaan on life.....what's wrong with me😜 Just get outta here 🖖

Sudhaji is the cutest...one can't get bored when she is around #allrounder @sudhaachandran @adaakhann

Samridh Bawa

 

 

#fail #snapchat 🐶..ye ho kyn nai raha?? 🤔

Aren’t they amazing? If that didn’t make you fall in love with them all over again, we don’t know what will!


