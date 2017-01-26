posted by Shambhavi, last updated on January 26th, 2017 at 4:07 pm

You will be really excited to know that ex-contestant of the season; Lokesh will walk inside the Bigg Boss house in tonight’s episode. Housemates will be thrilled to see her back, as they warmly welcome her she states that she has something very special for Lopamudra and Bani. Going further, Lokesh says, Bani has to mention five good things about Lopamudra, very sportingly and in full enthusiasm Bani mentions that Lopa loves sharing her food, she doesn’t shy away from doing make up in front of anybody at any time, she is playing the current game with the foam in a very good spirit, Lopamudra cooks anything with lot of love and eats too and last but not the least; whoever speaks different things about her she would pick only those which she believes in to be right. Housemates applaud in delight listening to these five points.

Navin Prakash, who is also an evicted housemate from this season, surprises the four finalists tonight! He gives a duty to Manveer saying he needs to bring a board from the store room and put it on one housemate until Bigg Boss asks the person to remove it. The board reads as ‘Main finalist banne ke laayak nahi hun’ (I don’t deserve to be a finalist). Manu is seen putting on the board.

This doesn’t end there, season 9’s housemate, Rishabh Sinha enters as one of the guests too. He makes a remark on Manu and Manveer denoting them as blackboard and a chalk. He says Manu brings the wrong in things which are dark like that of a blackboard, whereas Manveer writes things from the white chalk and corrects everything.

Do you think that is true? 3 days remaining for grand finale to happen, will these events change the equation of relations in the house?

Watch Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10:30 PM to know it all.