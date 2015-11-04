Exclusive: Watch out for all the hotness inside the pool in the Bigg Boss house

posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on November 4th, 2015 at 8:48 pm

Rochelle and Keith danced inside the pool while Suyyash sang the song 'lag jaa gale'. The dance was too hot too handle!

Keith definitely taught the boys how to do it like a dudette. Way to go Keith or should we say Sheila?


Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

