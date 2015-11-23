Exclusive: There goes Rimi's makeup!

posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 5:28 pm

Deepika Padukone offered a proposal to Rimi that if she returned all her make up, Bigg Boss would sanction the luxury budget to the housemates for this week. But as usual Rimi Sen looked least interested to be on the show and rejected the deal. So, to get back at her, the housemates decided to play a prank on Rimi. While Rimi was away, Diggy and Rochelle secretly took out her makeup kit and hid it in the kitchen. It was not long after that, that Rimi came strutting in and demanded that her makeup be handed back to her. She even warned the inmates that she wouldn't participate if her belongings weren't returned. 

 

Praan-jaye-par-makeup-na-jaye

 

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with