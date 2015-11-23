posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 5:28 pm

Deepika Padukone offered a proposal to Rimi that if she returned all her make up, Bigg Boss would sanction the luxury budget to the housemates for this week. But as usual Rimi Sen looked least interested to be on the show and rejected the deal. So, to get back at her, the housemates decided to play a prank on Rimi. While Rimi was away, Diggy and Rochelle secretly took out her makeup kit and hid it in the kitchen. It was not long after that, that Rimi came strutting in and demanded that her makeup be handed back to her. She even warned the inmates that she wouldn't participate if her belongings weren't returned.