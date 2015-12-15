posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 15th, 2015 at 11:50 am

Hum ek baar jeete hain, ek baar marte hain aur pyaar... pyaar bhi ek baar karte hain. But we have been falling in love with them all over again, because 'Kuch kuch hota hai audience ko, ye dono nahi samjhenge!'

Well, if there was anything that gets bigger than a blockbuster, it could only be Shahrukh and Kajol recreating that celluloid romance one more time. Their upcoming movie, Dilwale looks great and we are all the more excited because the entire cast is coming on Comedy Nights with Kapil to spill the magic.

This weekend the wait is finally getting over as it was quite a teaser for the fans to see the promos of the show with Shahrukh, Kajol, Varun and Kriti are having ball of a time with Bittoo Sharma and his family.

So guys fasten your seat belts as team Dilwale is ready to take-off with you over the wrecked planes, snowcapped mountains for some Gerua fun only on Comedy Nights with Kapil on 20th December 2015 at 10PM.