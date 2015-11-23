posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 6:59 pm

Rimi’s desire to leave the Bigg Boss house has been quite evident from the beginning. But despite her continuous pleas, everything has gone in vain and Rimi continues to look disinterested in the game. But there was a different side of Rimi that we saw today. She was seen having fun with all the other housemates inside the pool than just staying inside the room all by herself or preparing food. We loved to watch this side of Rimi and hope this is just the beginning.