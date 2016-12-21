posted by Devang Kothari, last updated on December 21st, 2016 at 5:04 pm

Dwayne Bravo aka DJ Bravo from West Indies is a popular cricketer known for his all around performance on field. In March this year he also made the heads turn with the release of his song - Champion! In no time he became a singing sensation too! The feet tapping song became quite popular.

What else could be more exciting to know that very soon he will be seen entering JDJ 9 as a wildcard! Hmmm.... looks like along with his sports and singing skills he is soon going to win our hearts through those dance moves!!

Now, isn't that going to be a treat for your eyes?

Do watch JDJ 9, every Saturday at 10 PM!