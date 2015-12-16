Prince, Nora, Keith, Rochelle, Suyyash, and Kishwer were spotted having fun inside the pool. While enjoying a dip, the girls were seen taking a piggy back ride on the boys. Prince and Nora getting close to each other and it was quite a scene to watch. Prince was seen lifting Nora on his back and they both seemed to have enjoyed each other's company alot.











Nora,the latest wild card entrant too seems to be smitten by Prince. Prince and Nora seem to be more than comfortable in each other’s company. Nora was also spotted lying on Prince’s lap! Before entering the house of Bigg Boss, the Moroccan beauty had even spoken about striking a romantic chord with either Prince or Rishabh. But the lady certainly seems to have developed a soft corner for Prince and looks happy while he is around.Mandana was seen talking to Rishabh at the pool while Prince was seen having a nice time with the new wild-card entrant Nora. Upon hearing Prince said "Rishabh and Mandana once-again", Mandana also passed a comment saying 'Aapko Bhi aapki nayi girlfriend mubarak ho' to Prince. To this Prince was seen getting angry at Mandana and asking her to not meddle in his affairs and not to call Nora his girlfriend. Later, after all the drama and fight, Nora was seen crying so Prince came and consoled her.Taking their love story to the next level, Prince promised Nora to save and protect her in the house always, no matter what the consequences are.Nora managed to bring some masti in the house. It all started when Nora and Prince started hitting each other with pillows. Later Prince hits Kishwer and then the entire house is seen fighting with pillows and it was fun to watch Nora bring in some laughter in the house after a very long time. During the Pillow fight Nora was seen getting really close with Prince.