Exclusive: Jhalak all-teamed-up!

posted by Oindrilla Bhowmick, last updated on August 25th, 2015 at 5:20 pm

The race to ace has begun! With the show in its eighth week and two eliminations last week, the competition is all set to get cut throat in the weeks to come.

All prepped up to put their best foot forward, contestants are leaving no stones unturned to get their acts right. This week, it won’t be just the participants who will be displaying their ‘jalwa’ on stage but also a horde of other dancers. Yes, you heard it right! The performances this week will be laden with extra ‘dhamaka’ with support dancers adding to the extra zing on stage. It’s gonna be a team effort and the entire act depends upon how well all the performers come together on stage and perform in complete synchrony. 

The act is certainly going to be a tough one to pull off considering the amount of effort and timing that is required. With six contestants already down and the race to the top on a full-swing mode, we wonder who is going to stay afloat in the game this week? With Faisal taking home the immunity ball twice in a row, we wonder who will land the ball in their court next? 

Don’t forget to catch Jhalak Reloaded for all the masala and action, Sat & Sun, 9 PM. 


