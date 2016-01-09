Exclusive: Four things Kishwer revealed in her post-eviction interview!

posted by Admin, last updated on January 9th, 2016 at 12:38 am

Kishwer was one of the strongest contestants in the Big Boss house. The only one who remained her true self till the end. Here are 5 things that Kishwer revealed in her post eviction interview.

No grudges against the housemates

Kishwer said that she does not hold any grudges against the housemates. When asked about her and Mandana's relationship which we all very well know was not that great, she said that Mandana is  a sweet girl and she took care of her when Suyyash got eliminated and its just sometimes she gets wild. Hmm...change of heart, we guess!

I want Prince to win the show said Kishwer

 He is a very strong player, gives his all to the tasks and is a great human being too. Apart from this, he also takes cares of everyone and cooks amazing food. Kishwer also said that there are only two finalists in Big Boss that is Prince and herself  (wink). Looks like she really takes Prince as her brother. Aww...  That's so sweet.

Suyyash joru ka ghulam

 Very sportingly Kishwer said that she was happy if Suyyash was her joru ka ghulam as she was a very lucky girl to get a partner like him.  By the looks of their chemistry, we bet their jodi was meant to be.

No special plans for anniversy

 Kishwer and Suyyash fifth year anniversary is on the 9th and when asked about her special plans for the day, she said that there was nothing planned as Big Boss was still in her life till 23rd january. We wonder what she meant by that...?

She wound up the chat by saying that she had a wounderful time in the house and it was a dream come true to be on the show but she would have been happier if she stayed in the house till the finale.  She also said that she was sorry that she disappointed her viewers and fans but she would not let them down the next time. 

 

 


