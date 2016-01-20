posted by Admin, last updated on January 20th, 2016 at 7:43 pm

One more down, and we are only left with top four finalists. Yes! You heard it right. After today's mid-week eviction, there will only be four who will be going up against each other in the finale. After spending 100 days in the house, last couple of days were packed with alot of anxiety and excitement for the Fantastic four. They have been every bit deserving to be in the grand finale. And right now, there is nothing which can help them or comfort them but the constant prayers of their fans, well wishers and family members. We caught up with some of the family members of Bigg Boss 9 contestants and this is what they had to say about who they would want to win on the show.

Rishabh's mother insisted on us not writing her name and referring to her as Rishabh's mother for she is extremely proud of her son. According to Mrs. Sinha, Rishabh is already a winner as he has won everybody's hearts. While expressing her feelings after watching her son everyday on the show, she said, "Bigg Boss ko Rishabh's se accha entertainer mil hi nahi sakta.

Echoing Rishabh's mother's thoughts were Priya's father, Mr. Muktesh Handa, who said, "straightforward hai, task bhi accha karta hai. Kaafi deserving hai.

Rochelle's sister Paloma said she would obviously want her sister to win. "Rochelle is an honest, intelligent and a confident girl. She totally deserves to win," were Paloma's words as she proudly spoke about her sister.

Rizwana Merchantt, Kishwer's mother was all praise for Prince. As she placed her bet on Prince, she also added, "Kishwer left the game for him so he should win otherwise her sacrifice would go in vain."

Pritika Narula, Prince's sister said, "We want Prince to win. He is playing a genuine game and is playing strong and that's enough to win the show."

Shruti Rai, Suyyash's sister also placed her bet on Prince. She said, Ï am too biased towards Prince as he is my brother too. I want him to win." Who are you placing your bets on? Let us know in the comments section below.