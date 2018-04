posted by Bigg Boss Khabri, last updated on November 16th, 2015 at 2:02 pm

Durng the luxury budget task ‘Shararati Bachche’ Prince was found having alot of fun and was seen nagging others which kind of back fired on him . When he was coming out of the pool, his diaper came off. OMG!!

Bachao meri chaddi uttar gaie mummy !