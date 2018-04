posted by Ruchi Acharya, last updated on November 23rd, 2015 at 6:59 pm

After a number of surprising entries and exits from the Bigg Boss house in the past couple of weeks, there was another popular contestant who made an entry last week. Fashion designer Kawaljit brought into the house the much needed 'oomph' factor. During the day when all the housemates were busy splashing water inside the pool, we saw Kawaljit Singh doing a sexy ramp walk.