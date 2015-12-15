posted by Kinjal Sampat, last updated on December 15th, 2015 at 10:21 am

Let’s skip all the guessing games and get to the point directly this time around! You all may have already seen the promos of the awesomest of all the awesome episodes on the Bigg Boss. It is going to feature Shah Rukh Khan along with our very own host, Salman Khan. Seeing these two on the same stage makes me teary-eyed. One stage and two legends. It’s gonna be one hell of a show!

The promos have got me and I guess we can also consider, I don’t know, maybe the whole friggin’ country excited about it.

Here are 5 epic scenes this duo re-created from the classics:

Ye Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge

You aren’t really best friends with someone until you sing this song with them. This Friendship Ballad was brought back to life by the two most talented and successful actors in the industry i.e. SRK and Sallu Bhai.

Mere Karan-Arjun Aayenge

Well, this was an original. Both Karan and Arjun seconded this dialogue when they returned together on one stage and we got nostalgic by remembering the movie.

Gerua

Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming movie Dilwale has a very beautiful song, Gerua that you must have probably heard 100 times by now. Well both Salman and SRK were seen doing SRK’s trademark move during the song.

Dost Dost Na Raha

Both the actors gave an emotional and sad sense of feeling at the start of rhe promo, which makes us a li'l sad. Then all of a sudden they shut the music out and get back to being happy and sassy. It actually made me laugh. If you didn’t laugh, you probably don’t laugh at funny videos too or you don’t laugh at all.

The epic Selfie

Now this wasn’t the recreation of a scene fron a particular movie, but it is worth mentioning a selfie which has both the superstars of the Bollywood in the frame and if you didn't know, then let me inform you that it has gone viral on every social media platform there is!

I just can’t wait for this weekend!

E

X

C

I

T

E

D

!!!!!!!!!!!!!