posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 12:45 pm

Bani and Nitibha have been crossing swords for a few days now. But today the argument reaches altogether a new level as Bani criticizes Nitibha for throwing tissues on the bed.

Nitibha leaves used tissues on her own bed instead of throwing them. Bani sees this and comments, ‘Ew! Gandhe Log!’ and that ticks off Nitibha. She confronts Bani about it but Bani retaliates that she commented it to be dirty because she felt it was dirty. Obviously that doesn’t go well with Nitibha. Watch Nitibha's reaction here!

