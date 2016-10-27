'Ew! Gandhe Log!', Bani reacts to Nitibha on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on October 27th, 2016 at 12:45 pm

Bani and Nitibha have been crossing swords for a few days now. But today the argument reaches altogether a new level as Bani criticizes Nitibha for throwing tissues on the bed.

 

IMG_9865

 

IMG_9959

 

Nitibha leaves used tissues on her own bed instead of throwing them. Bani sees this and comments, ‘Ew! Gandhe Log!’ and that ticks off Nitibha. She confronts Bani about it but Bani retaliates that she commented it to be dirty because she felt it was dirty. Obviously that doesn’t go well with Nitibha. Watch Nitibha's reaction here!

 

IMG_9876

 

Tune in to Bigg Boss 10 tonight at 10.30PM to know what exactly happened!


﻿

