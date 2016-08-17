Eventful Marriage of Ashoka Samrat!

Ashoka Samrat and Kaurwaki are finally tying the knot with the blessings of the elders. Both are looking forward to a life together. Ashoka Samrat’s mother Dharma always wanted these childhood sweethearts to become life partners and she has managed to convince Bindusara for this marriage. But are they destined to be together? One after the other, different problems have been cropping up on this happy occasion. Will Ashoka Samrat and Kaurwaki’s love triumph all odds? Or will fate silence their love forever?

 

 

 

DSC_0194
 
 
 
 
 
 
DSC_0656

 

 

 

 

DSC_0427
 
 
 
 
 
 
DSC_0745
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
DSC_0622

 

 

 

 

 

DSC_0638

 

 


﻿

