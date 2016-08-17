posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on August 17th, 2016 at 3:42 pm

Ashoka Samrat and Kaurwaki are finally tying the knot with the blessings of the elders. Both are looking forward to a life together. Ashoka Samrat’s mother Dharma always wanted these childhood sweethearts to become life partners and she has managed to convince Bindusara for this marriage. But are they destined to be together? One after the other, different problems have been cropping up on this happy occasion. Will Ashoka Samrat and Kaurwaki’s love triumph all odds? Or will fate silence their love forever?