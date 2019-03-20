Ethnic fashion inspiration by the one and only Sonarika Bhadoria!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on March 20th, 2019 at 12:11 pm

Effortless in her acting style, looks that could kill and an Instagram feed to inspire. Sonarika Bhadoria, who is currently playing Netra in Ishq Mein Marjawan is someone who can pull literally any style. Be it a chic brunch look, a glamorous Saturday night look or her stunning Indian looks that are so on point, Sonarika is just a pro in acing her style game. When we went through her Instagram feed, we discovered a series of gorgeous Indian looks that we're eyeing. Here you go!

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu_RwBdl8Fi/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bu8hGDclhvP/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Buls-v1lv2I/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bujg6DJlRsO/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bsx1IkTl7WQ/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrmxNMnFFCY/

https://www.instagram.com/p/BrlF2CyFEx8/

https://www.instagram.com/p/Bp4ugV9l4e_/

﻿

