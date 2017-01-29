Entertainment quotient on Bigg Boss 10 hits its highest with fiery performances by the Finalists!

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 29th, 2017 at 1:46 pm

The finalists perform for their fans tonight on the Grand Finale of Bigg Boss 10.

 

PIC 03

 

Bani and Lopamudra sizzle together to the ‘Dangal’ song. They look awesome and carry great attitude. It’s a treat to watch these feisty, strong ladies giving each other ‘Kaante ki Takkar’ on Bigg Boss 10 for one last time.

 

PIC 07

 

PIC 06

 

PIC 09

 

On the other hand, Manu and Manveer bring out their Indiawale quality through a mash up of songs. We bet you can’t miss out on these two performing together for one last time on Bigg Boss 10.

IMG_5654

 

IMG_5644

 

Tune in to the Bigg Boss 10 Grand Finale at 9PM to watch your favourite housemates for the last time on Bigg Boss 10!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Ishq Mein Marjawan

Connect with