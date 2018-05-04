Entertainment Ki Raat with Karisma Kapoor and Ganesh Acharya

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 4th, 2018 at 5:38 pm

This weekend, we’re bringing the 90’s era back on Entertainment Ki Raat @ 9 Limited Edition. The episode features a fun session with our guest Karisma Kapoor and Ganesh Acharya where we promise a lot of joy and laughter! The duo will even perform to some of your all-time favourite songs! So, all we’re saying, mark your calendars as this Sunday is going to be epic as ever!

Don’t forget to tune in on Colors at 9 pm for Entertainment Ki Raat @ 9 – Limited Edition! 

 

Last lap for Aarohi in London?

Has JD found Pankti?

Does Aarohi succeed this time?

Will the Awasthi's impress Ahana?

Entertainment Ki Raat with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis!

