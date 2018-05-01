Entertainment Ki Raat with Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 1st, 2018 at 2:05 pm

Weekend is three days away and we’re prepping up for it already. This Saturday on Entertainment Ki Raat @ 9 Limited Edition, we have two of the best dancers the industry has with us on set - Geeta Kapoor and Terence Lewis! They will not only sit back and laugh with you, but also treat you to an amazing dance performance that you will remember for a long, long time. Don’t forget to tune in at 9 pm this Saturday for you don’t want to miss out on a complete package deal that we’re offering!

 

IMG_6495
 
 
 
 
IMG_6512

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 


﻿

