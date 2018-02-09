posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 9th, 2018 at 7:38 pm

Had a stressful week? Then you should definitely not miss watching the two mazedaar episodes of Entertainment Ki Raat this weekend!

This Saturday, the cast of upcoming film Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety - Kartik Aaryan, Nushrat Bharucha, Sunny Singh and Amaal Malik are coming as the special guests! Catch them having a great time together with our hosts. Click here!

The Sunday episode will be equally entertaining when actress Swara Bhaskar and filmmaker Sajid Khan will be seen sharing some really interesting stories with us. We bet you are going to laugh uncontrollably! Don’t believe us? Do click here to know why we say so!

Stay tuned for Entertainment Ki Raat Sat-Sun at 10 PM.