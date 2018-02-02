posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 2nd, 2018 at 4:51 pm

Entertainment Ki Raat will be back this weekend with two power packed episodes!

The guests in one of the episodes will be the vivacious Taapsee Pannu along with the renowned boxer Vijender Singh and actor Saqib Saleem. The trio will be sharing some hilarious incidents from their lives. Not to forget about our hosts who are ever ready to crack jokes in between.

The other episode will have superstars Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood! The duo will be part of an interesting game on stage but you need to watch the episode to know what it is all about.

Also be ready, as Riteish Deshmukh will leave you in splits with his acting! He enacts the veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha as Mubin does the voice over from behind.

Here’s some more from the upcoming episodes -

Watch Entertainment Ki Raat Sat-Sun at 10 PM.