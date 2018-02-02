Entertainment Ki Raat: This weekend will be full of madness!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 2nd, 2018 at 4:51 pm

Entertainment Ki Raat will be back this weekend with two power packed episodes!

 

The guests in one of the episodes will be the vivacious Taapsee Pannu along with the renowned boxer Vijender Singh and actor Saqib Saleem.  The trio will be sharing some hilarious incidents from their lives. Not to forget about our hosts who are ever ready to crack jokes in between.

 

IMG_4423

 

 

The other episode will have superstars Riteish Deshmukh and Sonu Sood! The duo will be part of an interesting game on stage but you need to watch the episode to know what it is all about.

 

IMG_5601

 

 

Also be ready, as Riteish Deshmukh will leave you in splits with his acting! He enacts the veteran actor, Shatrughan Sinha as Mubin does the voice over from behind.

 

IMG_5636

 

 

Here’s some more from the upcoming episodes - 

 

IMG_4452

 

IMG_4487

 

IMG_5661

 

IMG_5630

 

IMG_5585

 

 

Watch Entertainment Ki Raat Sat-Sun at 10 PM.

 


Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

