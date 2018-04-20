Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

How can we forget the unlimited laughter we had while watching the first season of Entertainment Ki Raat!

 

 

Be it stand-up comedy, gags, jokes or pranks we laughed uncontrollably and enjoyed to the fullest. Thankfully the show is coming back with its second season called ‘Entertainment Ki Raat at 9’ starting on 21st of April. The show comes up with twelve special episodes and each episode guarantees unlimited fun and masti.

 

 

Guess who all are coming this season to welcome us and give us some terrific entertainment!

 

 

Check out below.

 

balraj

 

 

 

saumya

 

 

 

divyansh

 

 

 

mubin

 

 

 

abhilash

 

 

 

neha

 

 

Stay tuned every Sat-Sun at 9 PM.


