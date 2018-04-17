posted by Shambhavi, last updated on April 17th, 2018 at 5:27 pm

Entertainment Ki Raat At 9 is back and ready to make us giggle and give thorough entertainment on the weekends. Could there be a better dose than this to relieve us from all the stress?

The very lovely and gorgeous, Saumya Tandon is part of the show this time; in fact she shares her excitement about anchoring a show after years. The actress spoke to us, and this is what she said, “I am anchoring a show after three long years and this makes me really excited! The show format is too good! We will not only interview the celebrities, but also pull each other’s legs. I have a doubt that I will be targeted this season for the jokes and pranks as Balraj has been hinting me at it.”

She also added saying that the audience would see her primarily hosting the show from the beginning till the end apart from the other activities.

Stay tuned for Entertainment Ki Raat At 9 – Starting on 21st April Sat-Sun at 9 PM.