Entertainment ki Queen - Vidya Balan joins the housemates on Bigg Boss 10 tonight

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 27th, 2016 at 2:44 pm

Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, the super smart and super lively, Vidya Bala, joins the Bigg Boss 10 housemates. Vidya is here to unlock the 'kahaaniyon ka khazaana' at the Bigg Boss house.

 

She gives out a task to the contestants and they have enact the situtation given to them. The duo of Manveer and Manu take a dig at Bani and Gaurav with their act and similarly Gaurav and Bani play Manu and Manveer. While Rahul retains his famous performance as Swami Om. Looks like its going to be an entertaining roller coaster ride tonight. 

 

And not only this, the gorgeous lady even gets Salman to recreate the iconic DDLJ scene in his own style.

 
Yeh hua na, Weekend par Entertainment ka Vaar! Tune in tonight at 9PM!


