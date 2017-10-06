posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 6th, 2017 at 3:18 pm

The story of Shumbh and Nishumbh will come to an end in the upcoming episodes, as Mahakaali will first strike at Nishumbh killing him to release everyone from the suffering. But just when she is about to kill Shumbh too Mahadev would come and stop her from doing so.

In fact Mahadev even asks Mahakaali to forgive Shumbh.

On the other hand Shumbh is waiting for the next morning so that he becomes invincible again.

Parvati who is in her Kaalratri roop challenges Shumbh to have a war with her. We would see the fight begin with one of the roops of Parvati, followed by different roops one after another.

Eventually all the roops will come in one giving a formation of Mahakaali. Shumbh will be seen running for his life.

What happens next? Will Mahakaali be able to kill Sumbh in the end?

