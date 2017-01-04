Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan: Will Sharada's traditional values win over a glamorous lifestyle?

posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 10:51 am

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan has already got us hooked. Sharda managed to find a suitable match for Meghna in Kunal, one of the most eligible bachelors. However does her struggle end with this? Not really, as she faces challenges one after the other in matching up to the glamour of Kunal’s rich family. Here’s a glimpse into what happens on the show this week…

 

Without informing anyone Meghna leaves to sign the contract for her job.

 

IMG_0029

 

Kunal requests Meghna to go out with him on a coffee date.

 

IMG_0016

 

On the other hand Nirmala and Sandhya reach the hotel to meet Meghna.

 

IMG_0220

 

Naina informs Meghna that her would be in- laws have come to meet her.

 

IMG_0073

 

Kunal tells Meghna not to disclose that they have known each other from before.

 

IMG_0046

 

Meghna tells the truth to Nirmala and Sandhya that she had gone to sign a contract.

 

IMG_0210

 

IMG_0213

 

Sandhya has got a designer outfit for Meghna that she has to wear for the engagement.

 

IMG_8242

 

Meghna is in double mind as she wants to wear her mother’s outfit for the engagement.

 

IMG_8428

 

What will Meghna do in this situation? Will she get pressurized by Sandhya and wear what she has got? Or will she value her mother’s gift and wear her outfit?

Stay tuned to Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, Mon- Fri at 9.30PM!


﻿

