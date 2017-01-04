posted by Prutha Soman, last updated on January 4th, 2017 at 10:51 am

Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan has already got us hooked. Sharda managed to find a suitable match for Meghna in Kunal, one of the most eligible bachelors. However does her struggle end with this? Not really, as she faces challenges one after the other in matching up to the glamour of Kunal’s rich family. Here’s a glimpse into what happens on the show this week…

Without informing anyone Meghna leaves to sign the contract for her job.

Kunal requests Meghna to go out with him on a coffee date.

On the other hand Nirmala and Sandhya reach the hotel to meet Meghna.

Naina informs Meghna that her would be in- laws have come to meet her.

Kunal tells Meghna not to disclose that they have known each other from before.

Meghna tells the truth to Nirmala and Sandhya that she had gone to sign a contract.

Sandhya has got a designer outfit for Meghna that she has to wear for the engagement.

Meghna is in double mind as she wants to wear her mother’s outfit for the engagement.

What will Meghna do in this situation? Will she get pressurized by Sandhya and wear what she has got? Or will she value her mother’s gift and wear her outfit?

Stay tuned to Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan, Mon- Fri at 9.30PM!